Left Menu

International Military Support Boosts Haiti's Fight Against Crime

Some 150 military police officers from Central America have arrived in Haiti to support its government against violent gangs. Initial troops from Guatemala and El Salvador are welcomed by authorities. This international effort aims to restore order amid escalating gang violence post-2021 assassination of President Moise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:37 IST
International Military Support Boosts Haiti's Fight Against Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to tackle rampant gang violence, around 150 military police officers from Central American countries have begun arriving in Haiti. Their deployment is intended to reinforce the efforts of the beleaguered Haitian government.

On Friday, the first batch of 75 officers predominantly from Guatemala, with a few from El Salvador, touched down at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. They were met by high-ranking Haitian officials, security experts, and US Ambassador Dennis Hankins.

The arrival of these troops is part of a United Nations-backed mission to restore calm in a nation where coordinated gang attacks have intensified since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, leaving gangs in control of much of the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025