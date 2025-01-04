International Military Support Boosts Haiti's Fight Against Crime

In a significant move to tackle rampant gang violence, around 150 military police officers from Central American countries have begun arriving in Haiti. Their deployment is intended to reinforce the efforts of the beleaguered Haitian government.

On Friday, the first batch of 75 officers predominantly from Guatemala, with a few from El Salvador, touched down at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. They were met by high-ranking Haitian officials, security experts, and US Ambassador Dennis Hankins.

The arrival of these troops is part of a United Nations-backed mission to restore calm in a nation where coordinated gang attacks have intensified since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, leaving gangs in control of much of the capital.

