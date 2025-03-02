UN Mission Makes Strategic Entry Through Russian Borders to Zaporizhzhia

A new monitoring mission from the U.N. nuclear watchdog arrived at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after entering for the first time through Russian territory, according to the plant's Russian-appointed leader.

The IAEA team's delayed arrival, caused by military operations in the area and mutual accusations of rule violations, was facilitated by the Russian Defense Ministry and National Guard following extensive discussions with Russia's state nuclear power company Rosatom and the IAEA. Report verification from independent sources is currently unavailable, and the IAEA has not provided comments outside working hours.

Russian forces originally seized the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, during their February 2022 invasion. Although operational staff remains, it does not currently produce electricity. Continued conflicts around the site have prompted the IAEA to urge restraint from both Ukraine and Russia to prevent nuclear threats.

