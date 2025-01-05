Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed: 14-Year Search Ends for Delhi Robbery Suspect

After 14 years on the run, Mukesh alias Dhandu was finally apprehended by the Delhi Police for his involvement in a 2011 robbery. Mukesh had been declared a proclaimed offender after evading arrest. He was caught in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:34 IST
In a breakthrough after more than a decade, Delhi Police arrested a man in connection with a robbery case dating back 14 years. The accused, Mukesh, had evaded capture since 2011, when he was involved in robbing a tempo driver along with accomplice Zora Singh.

Originally, the robbery on Bawana-Kanjhawala road saw Mukesh and Zora holding up a driver and stealing Rs 3 lakh and a mobile phone at gunpoint. While Zora was quickly captured, Mukesh managed to escape, earning the status of proclaimed offender in 2015.

A tip-off led officers to Mukesh's hideout in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The arrest marked the end of a long-standing manhunt and brought closure to a notorious case that had eluded authorities for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

