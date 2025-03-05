Police Crackdown on Proclaimed Offenders: 61 Arrested Nationwide

In a significant breakthrough, police authorities have arrested 61 proclaimed offenders across the nation within the first two months of 2025. These arrests include criminals involved in serious offenses such as murder, the police stated on Wednesday.

Proclaimed offenders, individuals who evade the legal process either during investigation or trial, were the primary targets of a newly formed specialized team. This team has been working at the district level, focusing on apprehending these elusive individuals.

Since January 2025, law enforcement teams successfully tracked down 32 proclaimed offenders. This includes three offenders linked to murder cases, with arrests made in major cities like Bangalore, Pune, and Delhi. Some of these offenders had been absconding since as early as 2015, authorities revealed.

