Left Menu

Police Crackdown on Proclaimed Offenders: 61 Arrested Nationwide

In the first two months of 2025, police arrested 61 proclaimed offenders nationwide, including those involved in murder. These offenders evaded legal processes either during investigation or trial. Specialised teams have successfully traced and apprehended 32 offenders hiding in cities such as Bangalore, Pune, and Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:08 IST
Police Crackdown on Proclaimed Offenders: 61 Arrested Nationwide
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police authorities have arrested 61 proclaimed offenders across the nation within the first two months of 2025. These arrests include criminals involved in serious offenses such as murder, the police stated on Wednesday.

Proclaimed offenders, individuals who evade the legal process either during investigation or trial, were the primary targets of a newly formed specialized team. This team has been working at the district level, focusing on apprehending these elusive individuals.

Since January 2025, law enforcement teams successfully tracked down 32 proclaimed offenders. This includes three offenders linked to murder cases, with arrests made in major cities like Bangalore, Pune, and Delhi. Some of these offenders had been absconding since as early as 2015, authorities revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025