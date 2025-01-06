Philippines Hosts Afghan Visa Processing Hub for U.S. Resettlement

A group of Afghan nationals arrived in the Philippines Monday to begin processing special immigrant visas, part of a bilateral agreement between Manila and Washington aiming to aid their resettlement in the United States.

The Philippines agreed in July to host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center, temporarily assisting Afghan nationals aspiring to resettle in America. Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza confirmed the Afghans were issued entry visas and had undergone rigorous security checks and medical screenings before their arrival.

During their stay, the U.S. government will shoulder expenses for food, housing, security, medical needs, and transportation. Details about the number of arrivals and visa processing duration remain undisclosed, but stay duration is capped at 59 days. An official leaked that 150-300 applicants might be accommodated under a 'one-time' arrangement, mainly those who worked for the U.S. government or were eligible for special immigrant visas left behind after the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

