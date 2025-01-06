Delhi High Court to Reassess Bail Pleas in UAPA Delhi Riots Case

The Delhi High Court will revisit the bail pleas of key figures, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, along with other accused individuals in the February 2020 Delhi riots case, which has drawn considerable public attention.

The hearing, scheduled for January 7, involves accusations under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, tied to a wave of violence that erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), resulting in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.

Accused as masterminds of the upheaval, Khalid, Imam, and others seek release from detention on grounds of extended incarceration and equality with co-accused who have been granted bail. The Delhi Police, expected to start their arguments, will be represented by additional solicitor general S V Raju as the court proceedings resume under justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur.

(With inputs from agencies.)