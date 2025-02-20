High Stakes Hearing: Umar Khalid's Bail Plea in Delhi Riots Case

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, listened attentively to the rebuttal arguments presented by senior counsel representing Umar Khalid in his bail plea related to the high-profile 2020 Delhi riots case. The counsel emphasized that Khalid did not post any mobilization messages, arguing that merely being part of a WhatsApp group does not imply wrongdoing.

This bail plea is part of a broader legal examination involving Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Athar Khan, and several others accused of orchestrating a larger conspiracy behind the riots. All of them have been charged under the stringent anti-terror law, UAPA. Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, representing Khalid, argued energetically, asserting that no star witness had testified to receiving incriminating messages from Khalid regarding protest organization.

The discussion on Thursday also touched upon the fact that there has been no physical evidence recovered from Umar Khalid. The senior counsel highlighted that, due to the precedent set by Devangana Kalita's bail, Khalid should also be considered for bail based on parity, particularly as no evidence suggests his direct involvement in any criminal activity during the riots. The hearing has been scheduled to continue on March 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)