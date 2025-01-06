Air Commodore Debakinandan Sahu Assumes Command of Base Repair Depot, Tughlakabad

Air Commodore Debakinandan Sahu assumed command of the Base Repair Depot (BRD) at Tughlakabad on January 6, 2025, succeeding Air Commodore Rishi Seth in a ceremonious handing-over parade conducted by depot personnel.

Commissioned into the Aeronautical Engineering branch of the Indian Air Force on May 30, 1994, Air Commodore Sahu brings an illustrious career spanning over three decades to his new command. A graduate of the Air Force Technical College (AFTC), Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), and the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad, he is recognized for his comprehensive expertise in aviation systems and Guided Weapon Missile technologies.

Throughout his tenure, Air Commodore Sahu has held several pivotal roles, including serving as the Chief Engineering Officer at a premier Air Force base and in key staff appointments at Operational Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters.

Achievements and Honors

In acknowledgment of his exceptional service to the nation, Air Commodore Sahu was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) by the President of India on Republic Day, January 26, 2023. This prestigious recognition underscores his dedication and contribution to advancing the operational and technical capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

Vision for the Depot

As the new Commanding Officer of the Base Repair Depot at Tughlakabad, Air Commodore Sahu is expected to leverage his vast technical knowledge and leadership experience to enhance the depot’s operational efficiency. The depot plays a critical role in maintaining and upgrading the Indian Air Force’s aviation assets, contributing significantly to its combat readiness and mission success.

Significance of the BRD

The Base Repair Depot at Tughlakabad is one of the IAF’s premier facilities, responsible for overhauling, maintaining, and modernizing aircraft, equipment, and missile systems. Under Air Commodore Sahu’s command, the depot is poised to achieve new milestones in innovation and technical excellence, further bolstering India’s air defense capabilities.

This transition marks a continuation of the IAF’s tradition of excellence, ensuring that its technical and operational wings remain at the forefront of modern warfare technologies.