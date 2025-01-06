Tragic Death in Hathauj: Dowry Harassment Allegations Emerge

A young woman's tragic death in Hathauj village has led to serious allegations of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws. On Monday morning, Neelu Pandey, 25, was found hanging at her in-laws' home, leading police to initiate a case on the basis of her family's complaint.

At the time of the incident, her husband, Rakesh Rai, a soldier, was reportedly out for a morning walk. Despite attempts by family members to provide emergency medical attention, Neelu was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, according to authorities.

SHO Anita Singh confirmed that a postmortem is being conducted, with further investigations actively underway. The case includes charges against Rakesh Rai and several of Pandey's in-laws, highlighting the grave issue of dowry harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)