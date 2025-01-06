Justice Department Shake-Up as Trump Document Case Prosecutor Retires

Jay Bratt, a lead prosecutor in the high-profile criminal case accusing Donald Trump of unlawfully retaining classified documents, has retired from the U.S. Justice Department. This departure occurs just as Trump is set to return to the presidency on January 20.

Bratt, who was detailed to Special Counsel Jack Smith's office, played a crucial role in the investigation into the handling of sensitive documents by Trump, which included a court-approved FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence. That search in August 2022 uncovered about 100 classified documents, drawing ire from Trump and his supporters.

Although Trump pleaded not guilty, arguing the case was politically motivated, all charges were eventually dismissed when Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon found that Smith was improperly appointed as special counsel.

