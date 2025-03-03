Elon Musk Joins Trump in Washington After Mar-a-Lago Visit

Tesla CEO and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head, Elon Musk, accompanied by his mother Maye, was a guest of U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The duo later joined the president on the Presidential helicopter to the White House alongside Musk's son, X.

During the helicopter disembarkation, Musk was seen carrying his son on his shoulders while both waved at the media. The visit follows an incident where X's antics during a previous White House visit led to the temporary removal of the Resolute Desk for refurbishment, after being broadcast live.

Earlier, on March 1, Musk and his partner Shivon Zilis celebrated the birth of their fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus, marking Musk's 14th child. Zilis shared the news on her social media, praising their son's qualities, as Musk responded with a heart emoji.

During President Trump's first cabinet meeting on February 27, Musk humorously referred to himself as 'tech support' and was seen sporting a cap with Trump's famous slogan. He revealed the DOGE initiative is working on updating government systems, a task that has faced criticism and threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)