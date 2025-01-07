Singapore's Bold Move to Combat Scams with Banking Restrictions

In a proactive measure against rising scams, Singapore has passed a law empowering police to instruct banks to restrict transactions of potential victims. The Protection from Scams Bill, supported unanimously in Parliament, seeks to cut off financial pathways for scammers, offering a defense mechanism for consumers.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development, Sun Xueling, emphasized the 'grave concern' surrounding scams in Singapore as he introduced the bill for its second reading. The legislation allows specified police officers to issue restriction orders to banks, provided there's a reasonable suspicion that account holders are targeted by scammers.

The new rules will suspend various financial services temporarily, ensuring individuals access their funds for daily needs while allowing space for authorities to counsel victims. This legislation involves significant banks such as DBS, OCBC, UOB, among others. Importantly, these measures will be imposed only as a last resort after consultation fails, with the possibility for individuals to appeal promptly against such orders.

