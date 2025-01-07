Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Multilingual e-Shram Portal for Unorganised Workers

Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, launched the multilingual functionality on the e-Shram portal during an event in New Delhi. This significant upgrade aligns with the government’s vision of making e-Shram a “One-Stop-Solution” for unorganised workers and extends the portal's accessibility to all 22 Scheduled Languages of India.

Previously available in English, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi, the portal now offers enhanced accessibility powered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MEITY) Bhashini project. This initiative marks another milestone in the government’s mission to provide comprehensive social protection for unorganised workers, ensuring inclusivity for a linguistically diverse workforce.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the trust and growing engagement with the e-Shram platform, revealing that the portal records an average of over 30,000 daily registrations by unorganised workers. The minister emphasized, “This multilingual functionality ensures that no worker is left behind, and access to government schemes is simplified for all, irrespective of their linguistic backgrounds.”

Enhanced Features and Expanded Outreach

Dr. Mandaviya urged all unorganised workers to register on the portal to avail themselves of benefits from various government schemes aimed at improving their welfare, livelihood, and well-being. The portal currently facilitates access to 12 Government of India schemes, with efforts underway to integrate more central and state programs.

The Minister also announced plans to involve mediators such as Common Service Centres, Bank Correspondents, Post Offices, and MY Bharat volunteers to expand outreach and support unorganised workers in registration and accessing benefits.

Future Developments on e-Shram Portal

Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, elaborated on upcoming initiatives to strengthen e-Shram as a user-friendly platform. These include:

e-Shram Mobile App: To enable workers to register and access benefits seamlessly on mobile devices.

To enable workers to register and access benefits seamlessly on mobile devices. Single Common Application Form: A single sign-on functionality for simplified registration across multiple schemes.

A single sign-on functionality for simplified registration across multiple schemes. Payment Gateway Integration: To streamline the transfer of benefits directly to beneficiaries.

Ms. Dawra also shared that efforts are being made to register Building and Other Construction Workers (BoCW), gig and platform workers, and other segments of the unorganised workforce in mission mode. Integration with relevant state government schemes is also in progress to offer a holistic range of social security benefits.

Significance of the Multilingual Upgrade

The multilingual upgrade is a significant step in bridging linguistic barriers that often impede access to welfare programs for unorganised workers. By catering to India’s linguistic diversity, the government aims to empower millions of workers and strengthen their social security.

The event reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing the ease of access to welfare schemes for the unorganised workforce and marks a pivotal moment in its efforts to ensure inclusive development and social protection for all.