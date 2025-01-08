Labour Ministry Reviews EPFO Performance: Focus on Aadhaar-Linked UAN Activation, Grievance Redressal, and Service Delivery

Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoL&E), Sumita Dawra, chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior officers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and MoL&E at Shram Shakti Bhawan to assess the progress of 21 Zonal Offices across the country. The meeting focused on achieving key performance indicators (KPIs), streamlining service delivery, and improving grievance redressal mechanisms as part of good governance reforms.

Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN) activation was highlighted as a critical reform for enhancing transparency and operational efficiency. Secretary Dawra emphasized that Aadhaar as an identity document simplifies service delivery, reduces dependency on multiple identity proofs, and expedites claim settlements.

Zones were directed to prioritize Aadhaar-based UAN activation during initial UAN creation to ensure seamless integration of employee records. The Secretary encouraged zonal offices to collaborate with banks, post offices, and Common Service Centres (CSCs) to streamline the activation process during the monthly ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ outreach programs.

Top-performing zones like Delhi-Uttarakhand-Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Goa shared their strategies for success, while underperforming zones were guided on addressing specific challenges. Strengthening ties with Aadhaar updating agencies and adopting innovative approaches were key recommendations.

Quality Grievance Redressal Mechanism

A detailed discussion on grievance redressal mechanisms identified key categories of complaints, including delays in claims due to errors in member profiles, employer non-compliance, and technical glitches. Recommendations were made to improve response quality, efficiency, and empathy in addressing member grievances.

Key measures for grievance redressal included:

Auto-escalation of pending claims beyond 30 days.

Real-time tracking systems for better monitoring.

Dedicated teams for urgent cases like medical emergencies and senior citizen claims.

Process re-engineering for faster resolution and reduced rejection rates.

Grievance analysis from social media, ministry portals, and EPFO systems was also undertaken to enhance responsiveness and transparency. The Ministry set a target of significant reduction in claim rejections within one month.

Leveraging Technology for Governance

The review stressed the importance of using state-of-the-art IT tools to improve service delivery to over 7.5 crore active members and 78 lakh pensioners. Tools such as the UMANG app for face authentication, Aadhaar-based mobile verification, and real-time dashboards were identified as critical enablers for efficient service delivery.

Interventions focused on behavioral transformation among officials, alongside IT and process enhancements, were deemed vital for quality grievance redressal.

Improving Zonal Office Performance

During the meeting, zone-wise progress on KPIs was scrutinized. Top-performing zones were praised, while low-performing zones were provided with targeted solutions to overcome operational hurdles.

EPFO's adoption of real-time tracking systems, periodic reviews, and emphasis on collaboration with stakeholders such as banks and post offices ensures steady progress toward its mission of efficient service delivery.

Path Forward

The review meeting highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art IT systems and operational efficiency within EPFO. The Ministry reiterated its mission to simplify processes and enhance service quality for beneficiaries, making EPFO services more accessible, transparent, and member-centric.

These reforms promise transformative changes in how EPFO serves India’s vast workforce, ensuring timely and effective service for every member and pensioner.