Heroic Rescue by Indian Army in Manipur

The Indian Army successfully rescued eight civilians following a road accident in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The incident occurred near Khunku Naga village when a truck fell into a gorge. The army promptly deployed a rescue team, providing first aid and trauma care at a military hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:52 IST
In a commendable act of bravery, the Indian Army has rescued eight civilians involved in a road accident in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred late Monday near Khunku Naga village in the Leimakhong area, when a truck carrying the civilians lost control and plunged into a deep gorge.

Upon receiving information from the chief of Henjang village, the army swiftly dispatched a rescue team to the site. The injured were transported to a military hospital where army doctors provided immediate first aid and trauma care.

