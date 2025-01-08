Heroic Rescue by Indian Army in Manipur
The Indian Army successfully rescued eight civilians following a road accident in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The incident occurred near Khunku Naga village when a truck fell into a gorge. The army promptly deployed a rescue team, providing first aid and trauma care at a military hospital.
In a commendable act of bravery, the Indian Army has rescued eight civilians involved in a road accident in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
The mishap occurred late Monday near Khunku Naga village in the Leimakhong area, when a truck carrying the civilians lost control and plunged into a deep gorge.
Upon receiving information from the chief of Henjang village, the army swiftly dispatched a rescue team to the site. The injured were transported to a military hospital where army doctors provided immediate first aid and trauma care.
