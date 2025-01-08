Left Menu

Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention to Delay Sentencing in Hush Money Case

President-elect Donald Trump seeks the Supreme Court's intervention to delay his sentencing in New York for falsifying business records. His team argues presidential immunity and grave injustice. The high court appeal follows New York's refusal to postpone sentencing despite no jail time anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has made an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court, requesting it to halt the upcoming sentencing in his New York hush money case. This action comes after the state's courts declined to defer the sentencing overseen by Judge Juan M. Merchan.

Judge Merchan, who presided over Trump's trial leading to a conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, has indicated that no jail time, fines, or probation would be imposed. However, Trump's lawyers argue that a felony conviction brings intolerable repercussions that could hinder his presidential duties as he prepares to assume office.

His legal team, comprising John Sauer and Todd Blanche, cited presidential immunity in their motion, underscoring a need to prevent injustice and institutional harm. A response from the Manhattan district attorney's office is anticipated. Trump's original offenses involve an alleged cover-up of a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, though he denies any wrongdoing.

