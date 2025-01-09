U.S. Pledges $500 Million in Aid to Ukraine Amid Uncertain Future

The United States is poised to unveil $500 million in military aid for Ukraine, as announced during President Joe Biden's last weapons pledging conference. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), assembled by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2022, has been instrumental in coordinating arms delivery to Kyiv.

The group's future remains uncertain, with President-elect Donald Trump preparing to take office. Trump aides have suggested potential plans to end the ongoing Ukraine conflict by ceding significant territories to Russia. Despite this potential shift, Washington has already dedicated over $63.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the initial invasion.

The forthcoming UDCG meeting, set for Thursday at Germany's Ramstein Air Base, will focus on developing roadmaps for Ukraine's military objectives through 2027. Senior U.S. defense officials assert the group's endurance beyond the current administration, emphasizing its importance alongside new Ukrainian offensives in Russia's Kursk region.

