Political Heat in Bihar: Paswan and Kishor Fight for Student Justice

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has voiced his support for students protesting the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, calling for its cancellation. He criticized the use of force against demonstrators and urged the Nitish Kumar government to engage in constructive dialogue.

The protests erupted following allegations of irregularities in the December 13 BPSC exam. Despite the government denying any paper leak claims, authorities ordered a re-examination for over 12,000 candidates. The health of Prashant Kishor, on a hunger strike since January 2, improved after being hospitalized, though he continues to suffer from pneumonia and kidney stones.

Jan Suraaj Party leaders, including former IPS officer Anand Mishra, insist the Bihar CM must address the students' concerns for the state's welfare. They criticized the partial re-examination as inadequate, highlighting the importance of the BPSC exam for government employment opportunities.

