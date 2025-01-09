Left Menu

Trump's Last-Ditch Legal Battle: Supreme Court on Sentencing Brink

New York's highest court denied Donald Trump's attempt to delay sentencing related to criminal charges over hush money payments to a porn star. With the state court's rejection, Trump now looks to the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene before his sentencing, scheduled for Friday in Manhattan.

New York's top court has dealt a blow to Donald Trump, dismissing his request to halt sentencing on charges related to hush money payments. The former president hopes for intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court before his Friday sentencing in Manhattan.

Prosecutors argued against Trump's bid, stating the Supreme Court should not interfere in a pending state trial. They emphasize that Trump's actions were unofficial and thus not shielded by presidential immunity, a claim Trump has made since being found guilty of falsifying records.

A ten-day window separates this legal milestone from Trump's anticipated presidential inauguration. The Supreme Court's choice could modify Trump's trajectory, deciding whether to delay proceedings or let the sentencing proceed.

