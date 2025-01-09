Left Menu

Allegations Arise in Siddique Murder Investigation: Builders Under Scrutiny

Zeeshan Siddique, son of the slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, has accused the Mumbai police of not questioning builders in connection with his father's murder investigation. Despite providing names, builders linked to slum redevelopment have not been interrogated, prompting Siddique to consider legal action for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:22 IST
Allegations Arise in Siddique Murder Investigation: Builders Under Scrutiny
Zeeshan Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, has raised concerns about the Mumbai police's handling of his father's murder investigation.

According to Siddique, despite providing names of builders he suspects could be involved, none have been questioned by the authorities.

He expressed intent to take the matter to court to seek justice and answers, questioning why key figures remain unexamined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025