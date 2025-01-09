Allegations Arise in Siddique Murder Investigation: Builders Under Scrutiny

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, has raised concerns about the Mumbai police's handling of his father's murder investigation.

According to Siddique, despite providing names of builders he suspects could be involved, none have been questioned by the authorities.

He expressed intent to take the matter to court to seek justice and answers, questioning why key figures remain unexamined.

(With inputs from agencies.)