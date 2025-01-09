Allegations Arise in Siddique Murder Investigation: Builders Under Scrutiny
Zeeshan Siddique, son of the slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, has accused the Mumbai police of not questioning builders in connection with his father's murder investigation. Despite providing names, builders linked to slum redevelopment have not been interrogated, prompting Siddique to consider legal action for justice.
Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, has raised concerns about the Mumbai police's handling of his father's murder investigation.
According to Siddique, despite providing names of builders he suspects could be involved, none have been questioned by the authorities.
He expressed intent to take the matter to court to seek justice and answers, questioning why key figures remain unexamined.
