Security Controversy: Court Questions Reduction in Zeeshan Siddique's Protection

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns about the potential malafide motive behind the reduction of security for Zeeshan Siddique.

Zeeshan, son of the late NCP leader, former MLA Baba Siddique, was provided with police security following his father's murder last year, but this was inexplicably reduced.

The court has demanded clarity from the police, questioning the reasoning behind this decision and suggesting it might not have followed proper protocols, with decisions appearing to be made by individual officials rather than a committee.

