Left Menu

Security Controversy: Court Questions Reduction in Zeeshan Siddique's Protection

The Bombay High Court questioned the motive behind reducing Zeeshan Siddique's security, following the murder of his father, former MLA Baba Siddique. The court scrutinized police decisions and demanded detailed reasoning for security changes, suggesting potential malafide intent. Baba's widow, Shehzeen, is advocating for an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:57 IST
Security Controversy: Court Questions Reduction in Zeeshan Siddique's Protection
Zeeshan Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns about the potential malafide motive behind the reduction of security for Zeeshan Siddique.

Zeeshan, son of the late NCP leader, former MLA Baba Siddique, was provided with police security following his father's murder last year, but this was inexplicably reduced.

The court has demanded clarity from the police, questioning the reasoning behind this decision and suggesting it might not have followed proper protocols, with decisions appearing to be made by individual officials rather than a committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025