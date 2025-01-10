Left Menu

Trump's Legal Struggle: Supreme Court Awaited in Hush Money Case

New York's highest court declined to block Donald Trump's sentencing in a hush money case, leaving the US Supreme Court as his last resort. Trump's attorneys argue that he is immune from such proceedings as president-elect, but this has been refuted by courts emphasizing the personal nature of his offenses.

The New York Court of Appeals refused to halt Donald Trump's sentencing, linked to a USD 130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, pushing the case towards the US Supreme Court. Trump initially sought to delay the sentencing by invoking presidential immunity, a stance rejected by the New York courts.

In their plea to the Supreme Court, Trump's legal team contended that moving forward with the sentencing would harm both Trump and the nation. They argue the trial was compromised by improper evidence and emphasize their client's status as the president-elect. However, prosecutors assert the court lacks grounds to stop state proceedings.

While New York judges see the charges as personal, unrelated to presidential duties, Trump's lawyers highlight the conviction's potential disruption to his presidential transition. The Supreme Court's decision, now in Justice Sonia Sotomayor's hands, is awaited as the debate over jurisdiction and evidence continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

