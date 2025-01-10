Railway Police Strike Gold: 710 Phones Recovered & Reunions Galore

The Indore Government Railway Police (GRP) has successfully recovered 710 mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, stolen from train passengers over the past year, an official announced on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways) Monika Shukla reported the recovery during the annual inspection of the GRP Indore unit. The mobile phones, pilfered from passengers across various states in 2024, were retrieved from the accused and returned to their rightful owners.

In addition to recovering stolen devices, the GRP demonstrated their dedication to public welfare by reuniting 148 children, including 69 girls, who became separated from their families during train journeys within the Indore region in 2024, according to the DIG.

(With inputs from agencies.)