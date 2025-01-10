Left Menu

Railway Police Strike Gold: 710 Phones Recovered & Reunions Galore

The Government Railway Police in Indore recovered 710 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore over the past year. Additionally, 148 missing children were reunited with their families. This recovery showcases the efficiency of the police in tackling theft and reuniting lost individuals with their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:27 IST
Railway Police Strike Gold: 710 Phones Recovered & Reunions Galore
  • Country:
  • India

The Indore Government Railway Police (GRP) has successfully recovered 710 mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, stolen from train passengers over the past year, an official announced on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways) Monika Shukla reported the recovery during the annual inspection of the GRP Indore unit. The mobile phones, pilfered from passengers across various states in 2024, were retrieved from the accused and returned to their rightful owners.

In addition to recovering stolen devices, the GRP demonstrated their dedication to public welfare by reuniting 148 children, including 69 girls, who became separated from their families during train journeys within the Indore region in 2024, according to the DIG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025