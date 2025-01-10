India Announces ₹50,000 Crore Investment in Inland Waterways Over Five Years at IWDC Meet

The Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC), a key platform for policy deliberations on India’s inland waterways, convened its second meeting in Kaziranga, Assam, under the aegis of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). This landmark gathering, chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, announced a massive investment of over ₹50,000 crore in inland waterways over the next five years. The initiatives aim to transform the waterways into efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly transport and tourism networks. Key Highlights:

Massive Investment Drive: Over ₹1,400 crore worth of projects were unveiled, aimed at bolstering the inland waterway infrastructure in 21 states.

Regional Collaboration: The meet featured participation from state ministers, including Assam’s Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscoring the importance of cooperative federalism.

Focus on Community Development: The Riverine Community Development Scheme was introduced to improve the socio-economic well-being of communities living along the waterways by promoting trade, tourism, and skill development.

Green and Sustainable Growth: Plans to launch 1,000 green vessels were unveiled, with emphasis on sustainability, reducing logistics costs, and developing eco-friendly transport systems.

Infrastructure and Technological Advancements

1. National River Traffic and Navigation System (NRT&NS): A state-of-the-art system to ensure seamless and safe movement of vessels.

2. Central Database Module: An initiative to streamline certification processes for vessel operators.

3. Shipbuilding and Repair Facilities: The government plans to establish facilities across all National Waterways (NWs) to boost employment and support ancillary industries.

4. Regional Centres of Excellence (RCoE): New centres are being established for skill training, research, and innovation in the inland waterways sector.

State-Specific Initiatives:

Assam:

Four new tourist jetties at Biswanath Ghat, Neamati Ghat, Silghat, and Guijan.

A Regional Centre of Excellence to be established in Dibrugarh.

Comprehensive development of NW 2 (Brahmaputra) and major investments in ship repair and port facilities.

Goa:

Ten community jetties to be constructed across rivers Mandovi, Zuari, and Cumberjua.

Fairway maintenance and Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS) planned for operational efficiency.

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar:

Construction of floating and steel jetties in Mathura and Ayodhya.

Introduction of electric catamarans and ship repair facilities in Ghazipur.

Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir:

Activation of cruise tourism on rivers Jhelum, Chenab, and Ravi, with jetties for passenger and cargo transport.

Andhra Pradesh:

Development of six floating jetties along river Godavari (NW 4) and feasibility studies on river Penna (NW 79).

Economic and Tourism Boost

The ‘Jalvahak’ scheme, launched last month, is being expanded to incentivize cargo movement across NW 1 (Ganga), NW 2 (Brahmaputra), and NW 16 (Barak). Additionally, the Cruise Bharat Mission aims to establish 100 river cruise terminals and 10 sea cruise terminals over the next five years to position India as a major player in global cruise tourism.

Record-Breaking Growth in Inland Waterways

Since 2014, India has witnessed:

A 767% increase in operational waterways.

Cargo traffic growth from 18 million tonnes a decade ago to 133 million tonnes in FY 2023-24.

Legislative reforms, such as the National Waterways Act 2016 and Inland Vessels Act 2021, enhancing navigation and trade efficiency.

Strategic Regional Collaboration

The IWDC emphasized regional trade and connectivity with neighboring countries, such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar, to foster economic growth and facilitate seamless movement of goods and passengers.

Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Transformation through Transportation.” He expressed optimism that the IWDC’s initiatives would unlock vast economic opportunities, enhance environmental sustainability, and solidify inland waterways as a cornerstone of India’s transportation network.