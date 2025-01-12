Left Menu

Debating 'One Nation, One Election': Balancing Democracy and Development

The government advocates 'one nation, one election' to minimize disruptions by frequent polls. However, the Election Commission maintains the Model Code of Conduct is essential for fair elections. Despite arguments of development obstruction, the EC supports maintaining the code as a critical element of electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:46 IST
Debating 'One Nation, One Election': Balancing Democracy and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is pushing for simultaneous elections, citing the disruption of development work and normal public life caused by frequent imposition of the model code of conduct during elections. The bills proposed for 'one nation, one election' stress the necessity of simultaneous elections, aiming to reduce the high costs and time consumption associated with staggered polling schedules.

The Election Commission, however, insists that the model code is vital for ensuring a level playing field in elections. While acknowledging the concerns about developmental delays, the EC emphasizes the code's role in maintaining fair play amongst stakeholders. Its applicability, according to the EC, depends on the election cycle and rationalization could help pare down the time frame of its enforcement.

This position was communicated to various legislative and governmental bodies, including the joint committee of parliament, the law commission, and a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind. The EC also detailed its efforts to minimize the model code period from the announcement to the completion of the election process, in response to questions about policy paralysis due to periodic elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025