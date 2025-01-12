Left Menu

Crackdown on Chandigarh Liquor Smuggling Intensifies in Punjab

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the seizure of 220 cases of Chandigarh-marked liquor in Mohali. This operation is part of a campaign to fight illegal liquor smuggling into Punjab. Six major incidents have been reported recently, with numerous FIRs and thousands of liquor bottles confiscated.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema revealed on Sunday that 220 cases of liquor, earmarked exclusively for Chandigarh, were intercepted from a truck in Mohali. The operation was led by a combined force of the Mohali excise department and Punjab Police.

The seizure coincides with a state-wide special campaign targeting the ongoing issue of illicit liquor smuggling from Chandigarh. Cheema, who also manages the excise and taxation portfolio, highlighted that this represents one of six significant disruptions of smuggling activities from the Union Territory.

In line with combating the threat, authorities registered a case under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. Additionally, six further FIRs have been lodged in Mohali's police stations, resulting in the confiscation of 42 cases of assorted liquor brands. As efforts continue, a total of 114 FIRs have been filed, recovering over 30,000 liquor bottles, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy towards such crimes.

