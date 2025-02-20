Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds at Central Excise Quarters: A Tragic Discovery

Three decomposed bodies were discovered at the Central Excise Staff Quarters in Kakkanad, believed to be a customs officer, his sister, and mother. The residence was locked, and suspicions arose after a foul smell led coworkers to alert police. A forensic investigation is in progress to uncover their fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday night, an eerie discovery shocked the Central Excise Staff Quarters in Kakkanad, as three decomposed bodies were found. Initially, the deceased are suspected to be a senior customs officer, his sister, and his mother.

The locked quarters emitted a foul smell that prompted the officer's colleagues to investigate, leading to the grim find after peering through windows. Alarmed by the discovery, they contacted authorities who then gained entry to inspect the premises thoroughly.

A comprehensive forensic examination and investigation are currently underway to identify the identities and circumstances leading to the deaths, leaving a community searching for answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

