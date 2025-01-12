Diplomatic Triangle: Italy Releases Iranian Citizen Amid US-Iran Tensions

Italy released Iranian citizen Mohammad Abedini, sought by the United States for a deadly drone attack in Jordan that killed three Americans last year, marking a significant diplomatic maneuver over the weekend. The Italian justice minister's request led to the court revoking Abedini's arrest, allowing him to return to Iran on Sunday, as reported by Iranian state TV.

Abedini's case was linked to a US warrant issued on December 16, with charges relating to the supply of drone technology used in a deadly incident involving American troops. His potential extradition fell apart due to a mismatch with Italian legal standards, noted in an official statement from Italy's Justice Ministry. The charges against Abedini lacked an equivalent offense under Italian law, thus voiding the extradition agreement.

In a related diplomatic twist, the release of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who had been detained in Iran, was realized the previous week. Her freedom came after Italy facilitated delicate negotiations including a surprise visit by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni to Florida where she met US President-elect Donald Trump. This geopolitical dance underscored Italy's strategic role in navigating between Tehran and Washington's interests.

