Karnataka Council Chair Questions CID Probe Amidst Legislative Tensions

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraja S Horatti has voiced objections to the CID's investigation into an incident involving BJP MLC C T Ravi. Allegations suggest Ravi used derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the council last December.

In a letter to State Home Minister G Parameshwara, Horatti stated that his verdict on the matter is conclusive, referencing numerous procedural documents. The chairperson highlighted his constitutional powers, stressing that legislative tradition and discipline fall under his jurisdiction.

Horatti argued against what he deemed a constitutional conflict by engaging CID, stressing mutual respect between executive and legislative bodies. Meanwhile, Home Minister Parameshwara plans to assess the letter and consult legal experts. CID continues the inquiry while striving for legal clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)