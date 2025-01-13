Left Menu

Karnataka Council Chair Questions CID Probe Amidst Legislative Tensions

Basavaraja S Horatti, Chairperson of Karnataka Legislative Council, has criticized the decision to involve CID in a probe against BJP MLC C T Ravi, citing it as unnecessary interference in legislative matters. Horatti emphasized the constitutional authority of the legislative body and urged for a resolution respecting parliamentary sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraja S Horatti has voiced objections to the CID's investigation into an incident involving BJP MLC C T Ravi. Allegations suggest Ravi used derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the council last December.

In a letter to State Home Minister G Parameshwara, Horatti stated that his verdict on the matter is conclusive, referencing numerous procedural documents. The chairperson highlighted his constitutional powers, stressing that legislative tradition and discipline fall under his jurisdiction.

Horatti argued against what he deemed a constitutional conflict by engaging CID, stressing mutual respect between executive and legislative bodies. Meanwhile, Home Minister Parameshwara plans to assess the letter and consult legal experts. CID continues the inquiry while striving for legal clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

