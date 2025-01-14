16th BoCW Monitoring Committee Meeting Highlights Enhanced Social Security Measures for Construction Workers

The 16th Building & Other Construction Workers (BoCW) Monitoring Committee Meeting was held on 13th January 2025, chaired by Smt. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment. The meeting was conducted in a hybrid format and witnessed the participation of over 100 attendees, including senior officials from the Ministry, representatives from States/UTs, and members from the National Health Authority and Department of Financial Services.

The meeting addressed several important topics related to the welfare of construction workers, including:

Amendment to the Model Welfare Scheme to integrate registered BoCW workers under central social security schemes such as PMJJBY (Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana), PMSBY (Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana), PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat), and PMSYM (Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan). Utilization of the BoCW Cess Fund for constructing educational institutions and schools. Integration of BoCW data with the eShram portal for seamless operations and coverage. Audits and Reporting: Strengthening CAG and social audits alongside robust data submission on the BoCW MIS portal. Establishing an automatic benefit transfer mechanism to streamline welfare delivery.

Call for Enhanced Utilization of Cess Fund

Secretary, Labour & Employment, emphasized the judicious utilization of the BoCW Welfare Boards’ cumulative fund, which currently stands at substantial levels. With 5.73 crore workers registered across States and UTs, the focus remains on extending social security benefits, especially to the uncovered population.

Advancing Worker Welfare

The Secretary highlighted several action points to improve worker welfare, including:

Strengthening registration processes to ensure coverage of all eligible workers.

Implementing API integration between BoCW Boards and eShram for efficient data sharing.

Ensuring 100% social security coverage for workers, including health insurance and accidental benefits.

Utilizing technology to streamline the functioning of welfare boards.

Establishing effective grievance redressal mechanisms and providing training on modern building techniques and safety measures.

Health and Tuberculosis Eradication Campaign

Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, intervened to emphasize the need for BoCW Welfare Boards to participate actively in the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.’ She urged Boards to organize health screenings for construction workers, including migrant workers, to contribute to the nationwide effort to eliminate tuberculosis. In support, the Secretary, M/o L&E, requested States/UTs to intensify health screenings on a campaign mode.

Good Practices and Knowledge Sharing

The meeting featured knowledge-sharing sessions where Uttarakhand and Assam BoCW Welfare Boards presented their good practices, showcasing innovative approaches to worker welfare.

Conclusion

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to leveraging resources and technology to ensure the welfare and social security of construction workers. The emphasis was on integrating health initiatives, expanding coverage under welfare schemes, and adopting best practices to improve the efficiency and impact of BoCW Welfare Boards nationwide.

This strategic approach ensures that construction workers, including the most vulnerable and marginalized, receive the support they need for a dignified livelihood and better quality of life.