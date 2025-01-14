Left Menu

Breakthrough in Doha: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal Near in Gaza Conflict

Negotiators in Qatar are finalizing a plan to end the Gaza conflict with a ceasefire and hostage release. Mediated talks saw envoys from both U.S. Presidents Biden and Trump. The agreement aims to halt fighting and increase humanitarian aid, potentially easing Middle East tensions.

In a pivotal development toward resolving the Gaza conflict, negotiators are set to meet in Qatar on Tuesday to finalize details of a ceasefire and hostage release deal. U.S. President Joe Biden indicated that an agreement was imminent, with a breakthrough achieved in late-night talks in Doha involving both Biden's and President-elect Donald Trump's envoys.

Key figures present at the talks include Trump's incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Biden's envoy, Brett McGurk, hosted by Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The potential agreement promises to end fighting, secure Israel, and allow significant humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which has been devastated by the ongoing war.

If successful, the phased ceasefire could ease regional tensions and prevent further escalation, especially concerning Israel and Iran. The plan anticipates hostages held since October 2023 will be exchanged for Palestinian detainees, potentially marking a pivotal turn after prolonged hostilities.

