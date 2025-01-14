Irregular Migration to EU Hits Lowest Level Since 2021: Shifting Dynamics and Emerging Risks
In 2024, the EU saw a 38% decrease in irregular migrant entries, the lowest since 2021. However, crossings from Belarus and Russia surged by 192%. Frontex attributes overall decline to better cooperation against smuggling networks. New risks emerge, with increases via the Eastern Mediterranean and Western African routes.
Migrants entering the European Union by irregular routes dropped by 38% in 2024, reaching their lowest numbers since 2021, according to the EU border agency Frontex.
Despite the overall drop, crossings from Belarus and Russia surged by 192%, totaling 17,000. Irregular migration remains a pressing issue in European politics, influencing both far-right and populist electoral campaigns.
Frontex credited the reduction to intensified efforts against smuggling networks, noting a 59% decline via the Central Mediterranean and a 78% drop on the Western Balkan routes. However, emerging risks highlight an increase on the Eastern Mediterranean and Western African routes.
