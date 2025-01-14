Left Menu

Irregular Migration to EU Hits Lowest Level Since 2021: Shifting Dynamics and Emerging Risks

In 2024, the EU saw a 38% decrease in irregular migrant entries, the lowest since 2021. However, crossings from Belarus and Russia surged by 192%. Frontex attributes overall decline to better cooperation against smuggling networks. New risks emerge, with increases via the Eastern Mediterranean and Western African routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:32 IST
Irregular Migration to EU Hits Lowest Level Since 2021: Shifting Dynamics and Emerging Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Migrants entering the European Union by irregular routes dropped by 38% in 2024, reaching their lowest numbers since 2021, according to the EU border agency Frontex.

Despite the overall drop, crossings from Belarus and Russia surged by 192%, totaling 17,000. Irregular migration remains a pressing issue in European politics, influencing both far-right and populist electoral campaigns.

Frontex credited the reduction to intensified efforts against smuggling networks, noting a 59% decline via the Central Mediterranean and a 78% drop on the Western Balkan routes. However, emerging risks highlight an increase on the Eastern Mediterranean and Western African routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025