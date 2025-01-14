Irregular Migration to EU Hits Lowest Level Since 2021: Shifting Dynamics and Emerging Risks

Migrants entering the European Union by irregular routes dropped by 38% in 2024, reaching their lowest numbers since 2021, according to the EU border agency Frontex.

Despite the overall drop, crossings from Belarus and Russia surged by 192%, totaling 17,000. Irregular migration remains a pressing issue in European politics, influencing both far-right and populist electoral campaigns.

Frontex credited the reduction to intensified efforts against smuggling networks, noting a 59% decline via the Central Mediterranean and a 78% drop on the Western Balkan routes. However, emerging risks highlight an increase on the Eastern Mediterranean and Western African routes.

