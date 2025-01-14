Left Menu

Court Rules: Soccer Clubs to Share Police Costs for High-Risk Matches

The German Constitutional Court has ruled that soccer clubs must cover part of the increased policing costs during high-risk matches. The decision ends a long dispute over the 2014 Bremen law, requiring clubs to fund extra police for potentially volatile games with large crowds.

14-01-2025
The German Constitutional Court has delivered a landmark ruling, declaring that soccer clubs in Germany are required to contribute financially to increased policing costs for high-risk matches. This verdict brings closure to a dispute that has spanned over a decade.

The controversy stemmed from a 2014 law in Bremen which mandated that professional soccer clubs share in the financial responsibility for additional police deployment at matches that pose a higher risk of crowd trouble. This ruling is in line with the constitution, as per the court's judgment.

The German Football League (DFL) had challenged the law, but the court's decision now provides 'legal clarity,' according to a DFL statement. The league emphasized the importance of specifying relevant criteria and ensuring transparency in operational planning for such payments. Ultimately, the ruling reinforces a shared objective: safe major events with minimized police presence.

