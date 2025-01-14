Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crackdown on Hazardous Nylon Strings

Mumbai police conducted a four-day special operation seizing banned nylon strings and related materials, leading to arrests and notices for 19 individuals. The strings, banned for safety reasons, had previously caused severe injuries and fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:40 IST
Mumbai Police Crackdown on Hazardous Nylon Strings
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police recently executed a robust enforcement campaign targeting hazardous nylon strings over a four-day period, resulting in the seizure of materials valued at Rs 35,350.

This initiative led to the arrest or notification of 19 individuals under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The banned strings, commonly used for kite flying, have posed significant safety risks, prompting this decisive action by law enforcement authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025