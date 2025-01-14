Mumbai Police Crackdown on Hazardous Nylon Strings

Mumbai police recently executed a robust enforcement campaign targeting hazardous nylon strings over a four-day period, resulting in the seizure of materials valued at Rs 35,350.

This initiative led to the arrest or notification of 19 individuals under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The banned strings, commonly used for kite flying, have posed significant safety risks, prompting this decisive action by law enforcement authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)