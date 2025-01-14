Justice Deferred: Incarceration Without Trial Raises Constitutional Concerns

The Bombay High Court has drawn attention to the constitutional violation arising from prolonged incarceration without trial, urging quick action in the controversial Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The court's call for expedited proceedings underscores serious concerns about delays in India's legal system.

A division bench granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, who have spent more than six years in jail without trial. The decision reflects the court's recognition that extended pre-trial detention can undermine fundamental rights.

This significant development comes as accusations of promoting enmity and waging war against the state loom over the accused. Despite the gravity of charges, including those under the stringent UAPA, the special court has yet to conclude the framing of charges, raising questions about judicial efficiency.

