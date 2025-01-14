Left Menu

Justice Deferred: Incarceration Without Trial Raises Constitutional Concerns

The Bombay High Court emphasized that prolonged detention without trial infringes the right to life, urging expedited trial in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist case. Bail was granted to Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale after six years of pre-trial incarceration. The NIA is yet to frame charges in this high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:11 IST
The Bombay High Court has drawn attention to the constitutional violation arising from prolonged incarceration without trial, urging quick action in the controversial Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The court's call for expedited proceedings underscores serious concerns about delays in India's legal system.

A division bench granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, who have spent more than six years in jail without trial. The decision reflects the court's recognition that extended pre-trial detention can undermine fundamental rights.

This significant development comes as accusations of promoting enmity and waging war against the state loom over the accused. Despite the gravity of charges, including those under the stringent UAPA, the special court has yet to conclude the framing of charges, raising questions about judicial efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

