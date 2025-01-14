Fiery Protests Erupt as Extortion Case Heats Up in Maharashtra

In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra's Beed district, a supporter of Walmik Karad, a key figure accused in an extortion case tied to the murder of a village sarpanch, set himself ablaze to protest Karad's arrest. Authorities acted swiftly to extinguish the flames and ensure the protester, Datta Jadhav, received necessary medical treatment.

The controversy heated up as Karad's supporters expressed their dissent following his charge under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), leading to violent protests in Parli town. Tensions reached a boiling point with stone-pelting incidents, and Karad's family members voiced allegations of bias against law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange commended Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for taking a firm stance against organized crime by invoking MCOCA, complicating the political landscape as protests continue. The police remain active in resolving the murder case, with seven individuals in custody and investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)