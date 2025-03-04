Left Menu

Activist Demands Justice: Maratha Quota Leader Calls for Murder Charges Against Ex-Minister

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has called for murder charges against Dhananjay Munde following his resignation as Maharashtra minister. Munde's resignation came after his aide was linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Jarange insists Munde should resign as an MLA and face murder charges.

Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha quota activist, has ramped up pressure on former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, insisting that mere resignation is insufficient in the wake of a murder scandal.

The controversy erupted after Munde's aide was implicated in the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. The Crime Investigation Department's detailed chargesheet has intensified demands for Munde to face murder charges.

Jarange, while visiting Deshmukh's family, strongly asserted that Munde should relinquish his MLA position and be held accountable for his alleged involvement in the extortion-linked murder case.

