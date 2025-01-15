Bombay High Court Highlights Constitutional Right Amid Elgar Parishad Case

The Bombay High Court has highlighted the constitutional infringement stemming from prolonged incarceration without trial in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. It urged the special court to expedite trial proceedings, aiming for charge framing within nine months.

In a ruling delivered by Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata, bail was granted to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale. The court underscored the significant durations spent in jail by the accused, amounting to over six years, with no trial completion in sight.

The high court, pointing to foundational legal principles, stated that lengthy pre-trial detention breaches Article 21 of the Constitution. The court has instructed the duo to remain in the city and attend the trial, while a series of bail formalities awaits their final release.

(With inputs from agencies.)