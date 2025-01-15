Teacher Sentenced to Life for Colleague's Murder in Maharashtra
A Maharashtra court sentenced a schoolteacher to life imprisonment for murdering a colleague over a financial dispute. The conviction relied on multiple testimonies, including that of a nine-year-old eyewitness. The case revolved around the accused attacking the victim with a stone, leading to his death.
In a landmark ruling, a court in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district sentenced Dhiraj Babu Humbe, a schoolteacher, to life imprisonment for murdering his colleague over a financial disagreement nearly two years ago.
Judge Vishwas Ganpat Mohite pronounced Humbe guilty under Section 302 of the IPC, with the verdict strongly supported by witness testimonies, including a pivotal account by a nine-year-old child who witnessed the crime.
The tragic incident unfolded when Shamrao Deshmukh, the victim, fell off his motorbike after being struck with a stone by Humbe, ultimately succumbing to his injuries. Financial strife between the two teachers, both residing in the same locality, served as the crime's motive.
