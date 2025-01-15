El Mayo Stands Firm: Legal Battle Intensifies for Notorious Sinaloa Cartel Leader

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the accused Mexican drug kingpin, reaffirmed his decision on Wednesday to stay with attorney Frank Perez amidst U.S. drug trafficking charges, despite potential conflicts of interest.

Perez, who represented Zambada's son Vicente Zambada Niebla, introduces complexities as Vicente might testify against his father. Vicente previously provided testimony against notorious Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in Colorado.

In a Brooklyn court hearing, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan addressed these conflict concerns, but Zambada waived them. While no trial date is confirmed, prosecutors are considering Vicente as a potential witness. Zambada, arrested in July 2024, faces a legal struggle as U.S. law enforcement closes in.

(With inputs from agencies.)