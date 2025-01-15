Left Menu

El Mayo Stands Firm: Legal Battle Intensifies for Notorious Sinaloa Cartel Leader

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a key figure in the Sinaloa Cartel, chose to retain his lawyer despite potential conflicts of interest. This decision surfaced during a Brooklyn hearing, amid charges of U.S. drug trafficking. No trial date has been set, while his son, Vicente, might testify against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:29 IST
El Mayo Stands Firm: Legal Battle Intensifies for Notorious Sinaloa Cartel Leader

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the accused Mexican drug kingpin, reaffirmed his decision on Wednesday to stay with attorney Frank Perez amidst U.S. drug trafficking charges, despite potential conflicts of interest.

Perez, who represented Zambada's son Vicente Zambada Niebla, introduces complexities as Vicente might testify against his father. Vicente previously provided testimony against notorious Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in Colorado.

In a Brooklyn court hearing, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan addressed these conflict concerns, but Zambada waived them. While no trial date is confirmed, prosecutors are considering Vicente as a potential witness. Zambada, arrested in July 2024, faces a legal struggle as U.S. law enforcement closes in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

