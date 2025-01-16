Tripura's Success Against Crime: A Year of Achievement
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reports a significant drop in crime rates for 2024, highlighting reductions in crimes against property, body, and attacks. Notably, crimes against women dropped by 55%. Efforts in anti-drug operations and ending insurgency also marked the year, signaling improved law and order.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a notable decrease in crime rates last year, with the state seeing significant improvements in its law and order situation.
During the Police Week 2025 event, Saha detailed reductions: a 45% decrease in property crimes, 38% in bodily crimes, 37% in attack-related crimes, and 55% in crimes against women, compared to the previous year.
Saha credited the police and law enforcement for their diligent anti-drug campaigns, resulting in 2,697 arrests and successfully ending decades-long insurgency. Notably, 1,176 insurgents surrendered, marking an insurgency-free era for the state.
Meanwhile, DGP Amitabh Ranjan announced plans to introduce health insurance for police personnel, bolstering their welfare.
