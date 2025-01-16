Left Menu

Tripura's Success Against Crime: A Year of Achievement

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reports a significant drop in crime rates for 2024, highlighting reductions in crimes against property, body, and attacks. Notably, crimes against women dropped by 55%. Efforts in anti-drug operations and ending insurgency also marked the year, signaling improved law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:35 IST
Tripura's Success Against Crime: A Year of Achievement
Manik Saha Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a notable decrease in crime rates last year, with the state seeing significant improvements in its law and order situation.

During the Police Week 2025 event, Saha detailed reductions: a 45% decrease in property crimes, 38% in bodily crimes, 37% in attack-related crimes, and 55% in crimes against women, compared to the previous year.

Saha credited the police and law enforcement for their diligent anti-drug campaigns, resulting in 2,697 arrests and successfully ending decades-long insurgency. Notably, 1,176 insurgents surrendered, marking an insurgency-free era for the state.

Meanwhile, DGP Amitabh Ranjan announced plans to introduce health insurance for police personnel, bolstering their welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025