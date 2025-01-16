Left Menu

New Guidelines for Voluntary Disclosure of SCOMET Export Violations

The government has introduced guidelines for voluntary disclosure regarding non-compliance of SCOMET exports. These dual-use items require authorization for export, and violations will be reviewed by an inter-ministerial group. The DGFT urges exporters to report any lapses promptly and transparently to avoid legal repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:49 IST
  • India

The government has outlined new voluntary disclosure guidelines for non-compliance in the export of SCOMET items, which include special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment, and technologies. These dual-use goods can serve both civilian and military purposes.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has released these guidelines to encourage responsible exporters to report any export control non-compliance proactively. Such violations typically involve exporting without prior authorization or failing to meet reporting requirements.

An inter-ministerial working group within the DGFT will assess these disclosure cases on a case-by-case basis. The aim is to raise awareness and prevent incidents by encouraging exporters to report issues immediately upon discovery. Detailed submissions are mandatory, deciding outcomes such as whether to dismiss further action, issue show cause notices, or proceed with full adjudication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

