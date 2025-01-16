Amit Shah Addresses 18th Convocation at Ganpat University, Highlights Role of Youth in Nation-Building and Vision for 2047

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah addressed the 18th convocation ceremony of Ganpat University, a premier institution in Gujarat known for its modern educational initiatives and commitment to women empowerment. Alongside Shri Ganpat Patel, Patron President of the University, and Gujarat's Minister for Higher and Technical Education Shri Rushikesh Patel, Shri Shah lauded the graduating batch of 4,175 students and urged them to embrace lifelong learning as the cornerstone of personal and professional success.

Commending the institution’s contribution to technical and agricultural education, Shri Shah highlighted its expansive offerings, including 16 diploma programs, 60 undergraduate programs, and 60 Ph.D. programs. He noted that Ganpat University has gained national prominence for its innovative curriculum and holistic approach to education.

“Ganpat University is a symbol of modern education and a source of pride for Gujarat and Gujaratis. Its commitment to empowering women and fostering technical excellence is truly commendable,” Shri Shah said.

Youth as Agents of Change: Vision for 2047

Reflecting on India’s journey since independence, Shri Shah reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the nation’s youth to align their ambitions with India’s roadmap for 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence. He stressed that collective efforts, even a single step forward by 140 crore citizens, could propel India toward becoming a global leader.

“By 2047, India should be first in every field. This vision requires the enthusiasm, innovation, and dedication of our youth,” Shri Shah emphasized.

India’s Transformation into a Global Manufacturing and Startup Hub

Shri Shah spotlighted India’s emergence as a manufacturing hub under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Over the past decade, India has become a destination of choice for global companies. The rise of more than 1,000 unicorn startups and millions of other startups exemplifies the entrepreneurial revolution in the country. He attributed this success to transformative initiatives like Skill India and Digital India, which have equipped the youth with the skills necessary to thrive in a competitive global environment.

Revolutionizing Higher Education

Shri Shah detailed the expansion of India’s higher education infrastructure over the past decade:

8 new IIMs, 7 IITs, 2 IISERs, 1 NIT, 16 IIITs, 6 new central universities, and 54 private universities were established.

The number of medical colleges doubled from 387 in 2014 to 766.

Annual MBBS degrees increased from 51,000 to 1,15,000, while MD/MS degrees rose from 31,000 to 73,000.

A 40% rise in the number of higher education institutions, including state universities and institutions of national importance, was recorded.

These advancements, he noted, have opened up unprecedented opportunities for India’s youth, ensuring the country’s position as a global hub for education and skill development.

Fostering Innovation and Cooperation

Addressing the students, Shri Shah encouraged them to transition from a marks-oriented mindset to a knowledge-driven approach. “Exchange ideas, not just notes. Pursue knowledge over mere degrees,” he advised, urging them to adopt a spirit of cooperation over competition as they contribute to India’s development.

The MUDRA Scheme and Workforce Development

Shri Shah highlighted the success of initiatives like the MUDRA Scheme, PLI schemes, and Digital India, which have positioned India as a production powerhouse while cultivating a skilled workforce.

“These schemes have empowered millions of youth to not only serve the nation but also make a mark on the global stage,” he said.

Words of Encouragement to Graduates

As the ceremony concluded, Shri Shah inspired the graduating students to remain lifelong learners. “Never let the student within you die. Learning is the key to progress, and those who embrace it will achieve great heights,” he remarked.

He called upon the students to align their aspirations with the vision laid out by Prime Minister Modi for 2047, urging them to approach the future with enthusiasm, innovation, and resilience.

Conclusion

The 18th convocation at Ganpat University not only celebrated the achievements of its graduates but also highlighted the pivotal role of education, innovation, and youth leadership in shaping India’s future. As Shri Amit Shah articulated, the journey toward making India a global leader requires collective effort, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to lifelong learning and progress.