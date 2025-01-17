Left Menu

Colombian Peace Talks in Jeopardy: Petro Acts Amid Escalating ELN Violence

Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) due to their alleged war crimes in Catatumbo. This follows a deadly attack on former FARC rebels and increased violence, resulting in civilian displacement and the UN's condemnation. Progress in dialogues has repeatedly faced setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:36 IST
Colombian Peace Talks in Jeopardy: Petro Acts Amid Escalating ELN Violence
President Gustavo Petro

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia has halted peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN), citing accusations of war crimes in the Catatumbo region. The President made this announcement after the ELN reportedly killed several former FARC rebels engaged in previous peace agreements.

In addition, the ELN's aggression towards Estado Mayor Central, a FARC dissident group, has exacerbated tensions, leading to significant civilian displacement and attracting criticism from the United Nations. Talks between the ELN and Colombian authorities that resumed in 2022 have frequently encountered obstacles.

Earlier peace efforts were disrupted when two soldiers were killed and 29 injured in an ELN attack near the Venezuelan border. The outlook further dimmed as the ELN continued violent actions, including kidnappings and attacks on infrastructure, even as parallel negotiations proceeded with an ELN splinter group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025