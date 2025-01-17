Colombian Peace Talks in Jeopardy: Petro Acts Amid Escalating ELN Violence
Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) due to their alleged war crimes in Catatumbo. This follows a deadly attack on former FARC rebels and increased violence, resulting in civilian displacement and the UN's condemnation. Progress in dialogues has repeatedly faced setbacks.
President Gustavo Petro of Colombia has halted peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN), citing accusations of war crimes in the Catatumbo region. The President made this announcement after the ELN reportedly killed several former FARC rebels engaged in previous peace agreements.
In addition, the ELN's aggression towards Estado Mayor Central, a FARC dissident group, has exacerbated tensions, leading to significant civilian displacement and attracting criticism from the United Nations. Talks between the ELN and Colombian authorities that resumed in 2022 have frequently encountered obstacles.
Earlier peace efforts were disrupted when two soldiers were killed and 29 injured in an ELN attack near the Venezuelan border. The outlook further dimmed as the ELN continued violent actions, including kidnappings and attacks on infrastructure, even as parallel negotiations proceeded with an ELN splinter group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
