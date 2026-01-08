German foreign minister condemns violence against protesters in Iran

German ‌Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday ⁠condemned what he described as excessive use ​of violence against ‍demonstrators in Iran and called on Tehran ⁠to ‌adhere ⁠to international obligations.

"For days, ‍people in Iran ​have been taking ⁠to the streets. Peacefully expressing ⁠their opinion is their right!" ⁠he wrote on social ⁠media ‌platform X.

