German foreign minister condemns violence against protesters in Iran

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday condemned what he described as excessive use of violence against demonstrators in Iran and called on Tehran to adhere to international obligations.
"For days, people in Iran have been taking to the streets. Peacefully expressing their opinion is their right!" he wrote on social media platform X.
