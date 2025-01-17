Left Menu

Punjab Police Hosts Workshop on Article 21: Emphasizing Fundamental Rights in Policing

Punjab Police conducted a workshop focusing on Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and its judicial provisions. Legal expert Dr. Balram Gupta highlighted the importance of upholding fundamental rights in policing. The event featured several senior police officials stressing the importance of knowledge to ensure fair policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:32 IST
Punjab Police Hosts Workshop on Article 21: Emphasizing Fundamental Rights in Policing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Punjab Police organized a workshop focusing on the implications of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, covering recent court rulings including those from the Supreme Court, as per an official statement.

The workshop saw Dr. Balram Gupta, a former Director of the National Judicial Academy, deliver a key address on the expanded scope of this crucial article, emphasizing its significance in policing practices.

During the event, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav reiterated the commitment of Punjab Police to continue such educational initiatives, aiming to equip officers with the knowledge to perform their duties impartially and humanely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025