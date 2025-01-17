Punjab Police Hosts Workshop on Article 21: Emphasizing Fundamental Rights in Policing
Punjab Police conducted a workshop focusing on Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and its judicial provisions. Legal expert Dr. Balram Gupta highlighted the importance of upholding fundamental rights in policing. The event featured several senior police officials stressing the importance of knowledge to ensure fair policing.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Punjab Police organized a workshop focusing on the implications of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, covering recent court rulings including those from the Supreme Court, as per an official statement.
The workshop saw Dr. Balram Gupta, a former Director of the National Judicial Academy, deliver a key address on the expanded scope of this crucial article, emphasizing its significance in policing practices.
During the event, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav reiterated the commitment of Punjab Police to continue such educational initiatives, aiming to equip officers with the knowledge to perform their duties impartially and humanely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
