Punjab Police Hosts Workshop on Article 21: Emphasizing Fundamental Rights in Policing

On Friday, the Punjab Police organized a workshop focusing on the implications of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, covering recent court rulings including those from the Supreme Court, as per an official statement.

The workshop saw Dr. Balram Gupta, a former Director of the National Judicial Academy, deliver a key address on the expanded scope of this crucial article, emphasizing its significance in policing practices.

During the event, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav reiterated the commitment of Punjab Police to continue such educational initiatives, aiming to equip officers with the knowledge to perform their duties impartially and humanely.

