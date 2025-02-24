India-EU Workshop on EV Charging Technology Marks Key Milestone in Bilateral Cooperation

As part of a broader strategic agenda to strengthen ties between the European Union and India, the two partners are deepening their collaboration in research, technology, and sustainable mobility. This commitment was showcased at the First India-EU Workshop on Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging Technology, held in Pune, India, on 24th February 2025 under the auspices of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Working Group 2 on Green and Clean Energy Technologies. The workshop successfully convened policymakers, industry representatives, standardisation bodies, and technical testing facilities to advance harmonised solutions for sustainable transportation.

Key Attendees and Organisers

The workshop was jointly organised by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC), with support from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India.

Key Indian participants included:

Dr. Monoranjan Mohanty (Adviser) and Dr. Hafsa Ahmad (Scientist) from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India

Dr. Reji Mathai (Director) and Mr. Abhihit Mulay (Deputy Director) from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)

Mr. Nitish Kumar Jain (Deputy Director) from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

European Commission representatives included:

Dr. Liliana Pasecinic, Dr. Harald Scholz, Mr. Dirk Großmann, and Dr. Saki Gerassis, who participated online.

The event also saw active participation from Indian and European industry stakeholders, reinforcing a shared commitment to fostering cutting-edge EV solutions.

Significance and Key Themes of the Workshop

The workshop is a major milestone in the TTC Working Group 2 agenda and will be discussed as an achievement in the upcoming 2nd TTC Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi on 28th February 2025.

The sessions covered essential policy and technical dimensions of EV charging, addressing all classes of electric vehicles. Discussions focused on:

Standardisation and interoperability of charging infrastructure in India and the EU;

Comparative insights into charging standards in both regions;

Future strategic directions for sustainable mobility and synergies for economies of scale;

Testing capabilities and pre-normative research at ARAI and JRC facilities;

Industry perspectives on strengthening India-EU collaboration in EV charging solutions.

Outcomes and Industry Collaboration

The workshop provided a platform to deepen bilateral cooperation on EV charging standardisation, harmonised testing solutions, and knowledge exchange in electro-mobility. Discussions also highlighted the importance of pre-normative research to build trustable and scalable testing methodologies for the evolving EV ecosystem.

To further strengthen technical collaborations, participants were given an opportunity to visit ARAI's state-of-the-art EV and electro-mobility testing laboratories, gaining valuable first-hand insights into India’s robust testing infrastructure.

About the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC)

The India-EU TTC was announced in April 2022 by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Established on 6th February 2023, the TTC is a strategic coordination mechanism aimed at addressing challenges at the intersection of trade, technology, and security. It plays a pivotal role in deepening the India-EU strategic partnership for mutual prosperity and sustainable development.

The TTC comprises three Working Groups:

Strategic Technologies, Digital Governance, and Digital Connectivity Green and Clean Energy Technologies (led by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation of the European Commission) Trade, Investment, and Resilient Value Chains

These Working Groups collaborate to advance key objectives and strategic actions. The Working Group on Green and Clean Energy Technologies continues to make significant progress, as reflected in initiatives such as the EV Charging Technology Workshop.

At the next India-EU TTC Ministerial Meeting in 2025, both sides will review advancements made in the Standardisation Strategy and trustable testing solutions in electro-mobility, reinforcing the shared vision of a cleaner, more efficient, and globally harmonised EV future.