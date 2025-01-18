Left Menu

Justice Served: Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in Doctor's Murder Case

A court has found Sanjay Roy guilty of raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar hospital. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for further investigation into conspiracy claims by the victim's family. Roy, who insists he was framed, awaits sentencing. The case highlights broader allegations of a conspiracy.

Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:50 IST
Justice Served: Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in Doctor's Murder Case
  India
  • India

The Sealdah court has declared Sanjay Roy guilty of raping and murdering a doctor at the RG Kar hospital. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari acknowledged the verdict but emphasized the need for a deeper investigation into conspiracy allegations made by the victim's parents.

The court is set to announce Roy's sentence on Monday. Adhikari expressed disappointment that additional individuals, such as the former principal of the hospital and the ex-Kolkata police commissioner, were not charged, urging for further examination of these allegations.

After the trial, which began in November 2024, the court ruled Roy guilty under several sections relating to rape and murder, with CBI presenting strong evidence against him. Roy, maintaining his innocence, claims he was framed and awaits his sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

