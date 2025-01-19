Left Menu

CRPF's Health Initiative in Maoist-Hit Chhattisgarh Aims to Bolster Tribal Welfare

The CRPF has launched a significant blood testing campaign in Maoist-affected Chhattisgarh to assess health issues among locals. Initiated during an anti-Naxal review meeting by Home Minister Amit Shah, this effort aims to provide necessary medical assistance and support development in these remote areas.

In a major health initiative, the CRPF has commenced a widespread blood testing campaign in the Maoist-affected regions of Chhattisgarh. This campaign, which targets the local and tribal populations, seeks to identify prevalent diseases and deficiencies.

The initiative was launched following a meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reinforced his commitment to end Left Wing Extremism in India by 2026. Forty Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) have been established in the districts of Sukma, Bijapur, Bastar, and Gariyaband to facilitate this operation.

With support from CRPF doctors and paramedics, the effort involves conducting blood tests and assessing basic health parameters in remote areas. This reflects the government's dual strategy of tackling armed Maoist insurgency while promoting regional development and welfare.

