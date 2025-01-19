Rusted Mortar Shell Unearthed Near International Border
A rusted 82-mm mortar shell was discovered by the Border Security Force near the International Border in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. The shell was found by patrolling officers near the Kamour area. The area was promptly secured, and efforts are underway to safely defuse the explosive device.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A rusted 82-mm mortar shell was discovered on Sunday by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, close to the International Border, officials reported.
According to officials, the potentially dangerous device was spotted by a BSF patrol near the Border Outpost Kamour area in the Ramgarh sub-sector at approximately 9:45 am.
The location was swiftly cordoned off for safety, and operations are in progress to defuse the explosive safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Accident
Uttar Pradesh Invites Jammu and Kashmir to Maha Kumbh Mela
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Charts Course with 'Samvidhan Padyatra'
Major Crackdown on Illicit Land Grabbers in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir MLAs Begin Three-Day Orientation: Preparing for Legislative Duties