Rusted Mortar Shell Unearthed Near International Border

A rusted 82-mm mortar shell was discovered by the Border Security Force near the International Border in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. The shell was found by patrolling officers near the Kamour area. The area was promptly secured, and efforts are underway to safely defuse the explosive device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rusted 82-mm mortar shell was discovered on Sunday by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, close to the International Border, officials reported.

According to officials, the potentially dangerous device was spotted by a BSF patrol near the Border Outpost Kamour area in the Ramgarh sub-sector at approximately 9:45 am.

The location was swiftly cordoned off for safety, and operations are in progress to defuse the explosive safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

