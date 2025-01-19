Rusted Mortar Shell Unearthed Near International Border

A rusted 82-mm mortar shell was discovered on Sunday by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, close to the International Border, officials reported.

According to officials, the potentially dangerous device was spotted by a BSF patrol near the Border Outpost Kamour area in the Ramgarh sub-sector at approximately 9:45 am.

The location was swiftly cordoned off for safety, and operations are in progress to defuse the explosive safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)